Baseball will be played this spring at Vann-Pollack Park: Here’s why

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - River City Youth Baseball has secured a land use agreement for Vann-Pollack Park on Evansville’s southeast side.

This comes months after the Evansville Parks and Recreation Board terminated the land use agreement with Evansville South Youth Baseball at the same park.

[PREVIOUS: New group working to take over baseball at Vann-Pollack Park]

With a big obstacle now out of the way, River City leaders are looking to the future.

“There’s no expectations [this spring] for anything other than to come out and play baseball,” league member Khyle Moers said. “I don’t think we’ve even discussed the possibility as a group of not being able to play baseball this year.”

Moers says with the land use agreement taken care of, they can now get liability insurance for the kids and the fields, put a deposit down on the lighting bill with CenterPoint, and begin working on the fields.

“The infields, because of the condition they’re in, they need to be tilled,” Moers said. “We need to get a restart going on those. We need some filler in the outfields, get those leveled out. Make sure that every field in the facility is playable and safe.”

Moers says they’re still seeking out sponsors to help. He says the city is pitching in, but they aren’t going to ask for a lot from them.

“There’s been some substantial capital sunk into this facility by the parks department already,” Moers added.

Moers says the members of the new baseball league want to ensure the possibility of playing baseball to anyone who wants to do so, even offering scholarships for people who may not be able to afford the full amount for league dues.

“Youth sports is incredibly important for any community to thrive,” Moers said. “I think some of the fondest memories that adults have are when they played youth sports, and I want to help, I want to be a part of creating those memories.”

Although in previous years, vandalism and theft has been a problem, Moers says things are changing this year.

“We will be taping you; we will turn tape over to the cops, and we will make sure that you are caught, and you are prosecuted,” Moers said.

If you’re interested in playing baseball this year at Vann-Pollack Park, Moers says signups will begin at the end of January into early February.

You can keep up with the league’s process through their Facebook page.

Also, if you’re looking to donate or become a sponsor, you can also reach out to them via that same page.

