Annual Tri-State Hot Stove League’s “Night of Memories” to be held January 20

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s January, and that means one of the most-anticipated, annual sports autograph and memorabilia events is coming up, and it’s happening at University of Evansville’s Carson Center.

The Tri State Hot Stove League’s annual “Night of Memories” is Saturday, January 20, at U.E. There will be approximately 150 items up for bids in their live and silent auction.

It’s the 24th year for the event and the guest list is spectacular. The guests are hall of famers Ted Simmons and Tony Perez, two-time Cy Young award pitcher, Bret Saberhagen, former Cardinal reliever Al Hrabosky, Southridge grad and White Sox minor leaguer, Colson Montgomery, and Evansville’s own Don Mattingly, Jerad Eickhoff, and Cameron Decker.

“It’s a lot of work honestly every year to bring in these special guests, but we’ve been blessed with several years of where we’ve had guests that actually want to come back and want to help us find new guests,” said Ryan Berger, president of the Tri-State Hot Stove League. “We’ve made contacts with Rick Ankiel, Ray Lankford, Andruw Jones, and they’ve all helped us in the past and we’re just very blessed to have the support of these great guys that have been to our event and speak kindly of our event.”

Funds raised at the Night of Memories are distributed locally to youth organizations, local athletic programs, and other not-for-profits.

