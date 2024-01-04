Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

US Mint pays tribute to Harriet Tubman with commemorative coins

The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.
The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.(Source: U.S. Mint)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman on the bicentennial of her birth go on sale Thursday from the U.S. Mint.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist’s life.

The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad.

The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War.

The $5 gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

The coins can be purchased separately or as a set for $836.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman home.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
Former UE employee arrested for stealing student’s panties, police say
A cursor moves over Google's search engine page on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore....
SCAM ALERT: Henderson Police warning of ‘Google search’ scam
Home off Egypt Central Road after a fire on New Year's Day (WMC)
Family loses home to blaze despite fire station located across the street
Generic alley image
EPD: Owner cited for abandoning sick dog, leaving it to die alone in an alley
Big changes coming for an Evansville Neighborhood Association
Big changes coming for an Evansville Neighborhood Association

Latest News

First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante confirmed multiple victims in a school shooting in Perry,...
Iowa school shooting: Multiple victims reported
Imam Hassan Sharif was shot outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque in Newark, New Jersey...
New Jersey police seek killer of a Muslim leader outside Newark mosque