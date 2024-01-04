Update: UE sends email to students regarding now former employee’s arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An email has been sent to University of Evansville students regarding the arrest of employee Zachariah Brock.

As we first reported, Brock was a locksmith at the university and admitted to taking panties from students’ dorms.

[Previous: Former UE employee arrested for stealing student’s panties, police say]

In the email sent Thursday, school officials say he also took gift cards and checks.

They reiterate that Brock has been terminated.

Dear University Community,

We hope this message finds you well as we begin a new semester and a new year. We are writing to notify you of a troubling incident involving a university employee in our facilities department.

On January 2, 2024, the Evansville Police Department notified the University a UE employee was a suspect in a criminal investigation. During interviews, the employee admitted to taking mail addressed to students that contained gift cards and checks. The employee also admitted to taking women’s underwear from student residence hall rooms.

We understand the gravity of this situation and want to provide some additional details. This employee was subject to a background check during the hiring process and neither this background check nor his work history at the University suggested concerns of this type of illegal behavior.

Once notified of the criminal matter this week, we took immediate action to address the issue. The employment of the employee in question has been terminated, and we have been and continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement’s investigation. We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone on campus and are reviewing internal processes and procedures to identify possible areas of improvement.

Understandably, this incident may cause anxiety and concern among our students. Counseling and support services are available through the Office of Counseling Services, which may be reached at counselingservices@evansville.edu or by phone at 812- 488-2663.

If you believe you are missing mail or a personal item, please use one of the following options:

Fill out this online web form by clicking here.

Contact the Evansville Police Department records room at 812-436-7956.

• Contact the Office of the Dean of Students via email at deanofstudents@evansville.edu.

• Speak with a member of the Student Life team monitoring our call center for this specific matter at 812-488-5360. This line will be monitored from 8 a.m. 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

We encourage you to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity to Public Safety or local authorities. Your safety and well-being are paramount, and we want to emphasize our commitment to maintaining a campus community that prioritizes trust, respect, and the safety of all members of our campus community.

Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, President

Dr. Rachel S. Carpenter, Vice President for Student Affairs

Evansville Police and UE officials are holding a press conference on the matter Monday.

It’s set for 10:30 a.m.

ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK (Vanderburgh County Jail)

