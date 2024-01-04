Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: KYTC announce change to stop at intersection of Frederica, 9th St.



By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the stoplight at the intersection of Frederica and 9th Street is not working.

This is right in front of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

Officials say the stop light was damaged.

The KYTC says they are working with Owensboro Municipal utilities to get it fixed.

Until then, treat it as a four way stop.

