Traffic Alert: Crash with semi closing NB I-165 for a few hours in Ohio Co.

Semi crash in Ohio Co.
Semi crash in Ohio Co.(Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should allow extra time if they need to take I-165 in Ohio County Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies said a crash closed the northbound lane at mile marker 51. That’s about three miles from KY 69.

They said a car and a semi were involved in the crash, and the cleanup is expected to take two hours.

The Sheriff tells us the drivers were taken to the hospital.

Traffic Alert: KYTC announce change to stop at intersection of Frederica, 9th St.
Traffic Alert: North St. Joe Avenue closed between Mohr Rd., Orchard Rd.
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions planned for part of U.S. Hwy. 41
