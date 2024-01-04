Traffic Alert: Crash with semi closing NB I-165 for a few hours in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should allow extra time if they need to take I-165 in Ohio County Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies said a crash closed the northbound lane at mile marker 51. That’s about three miles from KY 69.

They said a car and a semi were involved in the crash, and the cleanup is expected to take two hours.

The Sheriff tells us the drivers were taken to the hospital.

