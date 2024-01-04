Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

1/4 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former University of Evansville employee is facing a theft and a burglary charge.

Police say he broke into a dorm room and stole underwear.

Right now, Evansville police are still looking for Christopher Boyd.

Officers believe he shot and killed a man on East Riverside Drive early New Year’s Day.

Developing overnight, officials are investigating after five state capital buildings received bomb threats, including Kentucky.

Stephanie Terry held her first press conference as Evansville Mayor Wednesday.

Now, we’re learning more about her plans for her first 100 days in office.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
Former UE employee arrested for stealing student’s panties, police say
A cursor moves over Google's search engine page on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore....
SCAM ALERT: Henderson Police warning of ‘Google search’ scam
Home off Egypt Central Road after a fire on New Year's Day (WMC)
Family loses home to blaze despite fire station located across the street
Big changes coming for an Evansville Neighborhood Association
Big changes coming for an Evansville Neighborhood Association
Innabelle Ray
Happy Birthday! Ascension St. Vincent Evansville welcomes first baby of 2024

Latest News

1/4 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
1/4 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Agriculture tech company holds first insight meeting of the year in Henderson
Agriculture tech company holds first insight meeting of the year in Henderson
ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
Former UE employee arrested for stealing student’s panties, police say
Volunteer Matthew Oates speaks with Gov. Andy Beshear while working on tornado cleanup in Bremen.
Governor praises ‘amazing’ high school teacher from Muhlenberg County