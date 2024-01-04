Thursday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former University of Evansville employee is facing a theft and a burglary charge.

Police say he broke into a dorm room and stole underwear.

Right now, Evansville police are still looking for Christopher Boyd.

Officers believe he shot and killed a man on East Riverside Drive early New Year’s Day.

Developing overnight, officials are investigating after five state capital buildings received bomb threats, including Kentucky.

Stephanie Terry held her first press conference as Evansville Mayor Wednesday.

Now, we’re learning more about her plans for her first 100 days in office.

