State Representative Ryan Hatfield not seeking re-election
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - State Representative Ryan Hatfield, House Assistant Minority Leader and attorney, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election to the Indiana House of Representatives.
Hatfield also announced his run for Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge, and a committee of over 70 local attorneys supporting his candidacy.
Hatfield has served as District 77′s representative since 2016.
Before that, he served as a deputy prosecutor in Vanderburgh County.
