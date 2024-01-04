State Representative Ryan Hatfield not seeking re-election

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - State Representative Ryan Hatfield, House Assistant Minority Leader and attorney, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election to the Indiana House of Representatives.

Hatfield also announced his run for Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge, and a committee of over 70 local attorneys supporting his candidacy.

Hatfield has served as District 77′s representative since 2016.

Before that, he served as a deputy prosecutor in Vanderburgh County.

