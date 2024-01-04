Birthday Club
SHERIFF: Fentanyl, syringes found in suspected drug dealer’s home in Dubois Co.

Jeremiah J. Tredway and drugs deputies say were found inside his home.
Jeremiah J. Tredway and drugs deputies say were found inside his home.(Dubois County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Just a few days after forming a narcotics enforcement division, officials in Dubois County are using it tackle the county’s drug problem head-on.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation that started Tuesday has already led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer in Huntingburg.

According to deputies, investigators were granted a search warrant for the home of 41-year-old Jeremiah Tredway, who was believed to be dealing drugs in Dubois County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found 33 syringes, one loaded with heroin, three plastic baggies containing suspected heroin and fentanyl weighing nearly four grams, six plastic baggies filled with suspected meth weighing almost 15 grams and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

Tredway was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on charges of:

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine, level 2 felony
  • Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, level 3 felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, level 3 felony
  • Possession of a Narcotic Drug, level 5 felony
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance, level 6 felony
  • Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, level 6 felony
  • Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor
  • Possession of a Drug Screen Altering Device, Class B misdemeanor

