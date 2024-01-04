SHERIFF: Fentanyl, syringes found in suspected drug dealer’s home in Dubois Co.

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Just a few days after forming a narcotics enforcement division, officials in Dubois County are using it tackle the county’s drug problem head-on.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation that started Tuesday has already led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer in Huntingburg.

According to deputies, investigators were granted a search warrant for the home of 41-year-old Jeremiah Tredway, who was believed to be dealing drugs in Dubois County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found 33 syringes, one loaded with heroin, three plastic baggies containing suspected heroin and fentanyl weighing nearly four grams, six plastic baggies filled with suspected meth weighing almost 15 grams and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

Tredway was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on charges of:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, level 2 felony

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, level 3 felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, level 3 felony

Possession of a Narcotic Drug, level 5 felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, level 6 felony

Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, level 6 felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor

Possession of a Drug Screen Altering Device, Class B misdemeanor

