School officials begin search for next OPS superintendent

OWESNBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The search has started for a new superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools.

14 News got a live look at the Board of Education getting things underway during today’s meeting.

Officials say this is the first meeting in the superintendent search.

We know officials with the Kentucky school board association are also there to share a timeline for the process.

As we’ve reported, the former superintendent, Matthew Constant, was arrested and accused of a relationship with an adult-aged student from another school district.

