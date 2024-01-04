Rain likely Friday night, Alert Day Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are tracking two weather systems that could bring a mix of rain and snow to the Tri-State over the next few days. The second system seems stronger and more impactful. For that reason, Tuesday is now an Alert Day.

Tonight, we will see increasing clouds as our temperatures drop back into the low to mid 20s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Most of Friday will be dry, but a few scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening before widespread rain arrives Friday night.

While widespread rain is likely Friday night, we are not expecting any heavy rain or thunderstorms. A few snow snowflakes may mix in with that rain as our temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but we are not expecting any snow accumulation. In total, most of us will probably pick up a half-inch of rain or less from this system.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday morning, and there is another isolated chance of rain Saturday evening and into the overnight hours, but most of the weekend will be dry. Sunday will be mostly to partly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s both days.

Monday looks mostly cloudy and mainly dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s, but rain will spread across the Tri-State Monday evening and continue through the overnight hours and throughout the day on Tuesday.

While we are not expecting thunderstorms at this time, we are on alert for the possibility of strong winds around 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph along with heavy rain totalling 1 to 2 inches on Tuesday. As that system moves out, we could see a changeover to snow Tuesday night. Because this is still several days away, some of the details on the timing and specific threats could change, but confidence is increasing that a strong, impactful low-pressure system will pass through our region early next week.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.