Owensboro Chamber of Commerce hosting State of Community Address

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday, the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is hosting it’s State of the Community Address.

They say this is a part of the first rooster booster meeting of the new year.

The meeting is meant for the community to gather and hear the future goals for both the city of Owensboro, and Daviess County.

The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce has hosted these rooster booster meetings monthly for decades.

It has been a long-standing tradition that the first meeting of the year features city leaders.

The city leaders set to attend and give their state of the community address include Mayor Tom Watson and Daviess County Judge/Executive Charlie Castlen.

The addresses will touch on plans for the new year, how officials plan to move the county and city forward, and give time to the community to connect with these officials and share concerns.

Chamber of Commerce President Candance Brake says she expects upwards of 400 community members to attend.

The hope is that these elected officials can make an impact on the community in a more personal matter.

The meeting starts Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center and is open to this public.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.