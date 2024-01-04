New display at Bosse High recognizes mayor and former student Stephanie Terry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Stephanie Terry made the history books after her inauguration but she’s also making an impact for younger generations.

For one, there’s a new display recognizing her in the hallway at Bosse High School.

“As people walk by they can see ‘okay, maybe this person, I could look up to this person,’” said high school senior Samaria Delgado.

Not just because Terry is the first woman or African-American mayor of Evansville.

“She’s a 1994 graduate of Bosse High School,” said assistant principal Shannon Strieter.

Terry was a leader long before she got a key to the city.

“She participated in all kinds of activities across the board. She was part of athletics, she was part of the arts, she was a leader and she was the homecoming princess,” said Strieter.

All these years later, Terry is still making an impact on students.

“I’ve been here my whole high school career and it’s nice to see someone representing us so well,” said another high school senior Alyson Collins.

And Terry doesn’t seem to forget where she came from.

Her inauguration was in the auditorium of Bosse High.

“I feel like a lot of things don’t happen here so it felt very at home for it being here,” said Collins.

Now that Terry has officially taken office, her example won’t just live on in the history books but in the students that come after her too.

“Just because you come from whatever school, you can do whatever you want. Not do whatever you want but like grow up into something more than just what your background was,” said Delgado.

Evansville city council members Alex Burton and Courtney Johnson are also Bosse High School grads.

