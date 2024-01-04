Birthday Club
Meeting Evansville’s new Parks & Recreation director

By Robinson Miles
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The colder temperatures make this a somewhat quiet time of year for our local parks, so it presents an interesting question: what does the parks department do during winter? This question is especially important for the new parks director in Evansville, Danielle Crook.

For the new executive director of Evansville’s parks and recreation department, the past couple weeks have been a lot.

“Busy. In all capitals,” said Crook.

Crook has been working within the parks system in some capacity since 1999. Most of that time she spent at Swonder Ice Arena. About a year and half ago she moved over to the parks department itself, and now she’s leading its many parks and programs.

Considering recent successes like the opening of the city’s new skate park, she says she’s happy with the state of parks and recreation in town.

When she considers upcoming projects, she says she’s blessed with a team of trusted collaborators both in and out of the department.

“I’ve got two kids that are elementary school age and they get to say ‘my mom works in the parks department,’ and being able to come home and bring designs home of playgrounds that are to come,” said Crook.

She says this time of year is an important one for parks as they use their offseason to repair equipment, build new features and maintain trees.

She tells us the department’s purpose is to improve Evansville’s quality of place, and she’s eager to have the community’s input as they create and maintain spaces for everyone.

Crook says she’s grateful for the city’s passion not only for the parks, but for everything the department oversees.

“We’re parks and recreation, so that involves sports as well, and how do we expand that and provide opportunities for everyone in our community to get involved?” said Crook. “It’s a big deal. It’s a fun deal, but it’s a big deal.”

If you’d like to learn more about the parks in Evansville, as well as the many programs that the parks department runs, visit evansvillegov.org.

