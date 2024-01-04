A look back at Castle Marching Knights’ special trip to Pasadena

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle Marching Knights are back in the Tri-State after a stellar performance in the Rose Parade.

They got back early Wednesday morning. Months and months of preparation, hard work and determination, all lead up to this.

Their big moment on the national stage. It all started days before the new year.

The band marched down main street at Disneyland. That performance, only a prelude to the week that would be for the Marching Knights.

From Disneyland, to the groups last rehearsal before BandFest and The Rose Parade.

As the band made sure they were ready for the performances to come.

Also making sure the band was ready, were the army of parent volunteers.

Those parents helping make sure the band was ready to go for their performances.

Including at Band Fest, where the band showed off to a crowed of marching band fans.

As their last performance of their show called “Echo” reverberated through the heart of Pasadena, other band members were preparing a special performance.

The 12 O’Clock Jazz Band, invited to perform at the Tournament of Roses President’s Ball.

While the band took a day for sightseeing between BandFest and New Year’s Day, 14 News showed you behind the scenes of the spectacular floats you saw in the Rose Parade.

Those Floats, along side our hometown Castle Marching Knights in the Rose Parade. A parade of Roses that the Castle Band won’t soon forget.

