‘I think I’m ready to go’: Vanderburgh Co. judge to retire at the end of 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely says he will not seek re-election at the end of his term, which is up at the end of this year.

Over a quarter-of-a-century on the bench in southern Indiana, Judge Kiely’s career started out in 1998 as a Circuit Court Magistrate.

“I was 34 years old,” Judge Kiely recalled. “It was exciting, I was nervous.”

11 years later in 2009, he’d join the County Superior Court. Just four years later, he’d move back to Circuit Court, this time as a judge.

Kiely says the reason he wanted to be a judge was so he could ensure fair trials.

“Giving [them] their day in court, that’s the whole thing,” Judge Kiely said. “That’s why we’re here.”

Since the day he raised his right hand in a Vanderburgh County courtroom, Kiely admits that a lot has changed.

“When I started, there might have been three of four murder cases a year in this court,” Judge Kiely said. “Unfortunately, we have many more than that.”

Kiely also noted the age of defendants committing serious violent felonies, noting that violent crime is going up, and that the age of defendants are going down.

“We have young, teenage kids, 20-year-olds committing violent crimes that didn’t use to do that,” Judge Kiely said.

Kiely says besides crime trends, new things have come into the courts system. In Vanderburgh County, he started the first veteran treatment program in the county’s history, and in the state.

He says since its inception, it’s grown exponentially.

“That’s exciting, and that’s one of the things we really didn’t have when I started,” Judge Kiely said.

Additionally, Kiely worked to bring in more to the courts system for efficiency. He says he introduced electronic warrants to the county, which drastically expedited the process for obtaining possible evidence.

Even with the achievements and accolades, there are parts of the job he’ll never forget.

“Murders involving infants...I’m never going to let those go, those are always with you,” Judge Kiely said. “They’re hard to handle.”

He says even though some parts of the job can be difficult, it’s important for the next person to be able to separate emotion from the cases they handle.

Kiely says judges have to have thick skin and have to be okay with having people who won’t be happy with the ruling that comes down.

“I’ve loved every minute of my job, and I think it’s because I put pride in doing things right,” Judge Kiely said. “I’ve always wanted to do things right, and that’s what we’ve done here.”

Kiely says he will be keeping his law license active, although he doesn’t have any plans to use it currently following his term.

After his term, Kiely plans to use the time to golf and fish, two things he enjoys outside of being in court.

His seat will be up for grabs in the 2024 election.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.