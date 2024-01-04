Birthday Club
Governor praises ‘amazing’ high school teacher from Muhlenberg County

(WAVE News (Marc Wilson))
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A local high school teacher was recognized and praised publicly today during Governor Andy Beshear’s annual State of the Commonwealth Address.

Matthew Oates, a teacher at Muhlenberg County High School, was at the address and was credited for going above and beyond for the community.

Officials say he helped with the tornado cleanup efforts in 2021 by driving a dump truck to haul away debris in Bremen when the Governor met him.

“It was a special moment for me to meet one of our amazing teachers, who was doing even more to help his community,” said Gov. Beshear.

Beshear says Oates and his wife, who is also a teacher, both work two jobs to support their family.

“Our public school employees deserve better than that,” Gov. Beshear explained. “Our educators are difference-makers every day. Let’s show them we appreciate what they do by funding an 11% raise for every public school employee.”

The governor’s funding priorities for the current session were unveiled late last year during his budget address.

