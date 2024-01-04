Former UE employee arrested for stealing student’s panties, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former employee of the University of Evansville turned himself in Wednesday afternoon for stealing panties, according to an affidavit.

Police say Zachariah Brock, who was employed at the university as a locksmith, voluntarily came to EPD headquarters to speak with officers.

During the interview, investigators say Brock told them he went into the victim’s dorm room and stole some of her panties.

The affidavit states Brock also admitted to knowing the victim since they went to the same high school.

Before the interview, investigators say the UE Head of Facilities uncovered a collection of women’s underwear in Brock’s desk.

Zachariah Brock, 20, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. He faces charges of burglary and theft.

After reaching out for further comment, UE Chief Communications Officer Noah Alatza gave this statement to 14 News:

“The University takes allegations of illegal activity seriously. We have been and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation.

The University initially placed this individual on leave pending further internal fact finding and, based on additional information, the individual’s employment has been terminated.

While we cannot comment on specifics of this ongoing legal matter, we want to emphasize that the alleged actions of one individual do not represent the values or principles of our University. In all that UE does, the safety and security of our students comes first. The University is wholly committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Alatza tells us that a joint news conference with the Evansville Police Department is planned for Monday.

