Former city councilman Jonathan Weaver announces bid for county commissioner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Vanderburgh County, former Evansville city councilman and Republican Jonathan Weaver announced he will run for a seat as a county commissioner.

That announcement came over social media Thursday morning when he shared a photo of a campaign poster promoting his bid.

Weaver lost his council seat last year after serving for 12 years. Previously, he served as the county’s assessor.

He will now seek to win a commissioner’s seat in District 1, which is currently held by Ben Shoulders. Shoulders has not yet said if he will seek re-election.

