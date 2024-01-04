Birthday Club
Everything you need to know about Text-to-911 in Muhlenberg County

(FOX5)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents living in Muhlenberg County can now text 911 instead of calling them during an emergency.

That’s according to Muhlenberg County Dispatch, who announced they started accepting Text-to-911 messages on Thursday.

“Text-to-911 is a new, important service,” officials say. “It is intended to benefit people that may not be able to speak due to an emergency such as an abusive partner, or a home invasion, as well as individuals that are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities.”

Here are things local law enforcement and dispatch want you to know about the service:

  • Texting 911 is intended to benefit people that may not be able to speak in an emergency. The key thing to remember is “Call if you Can, Text if you Can’t”.
  • ﻿﻿When texting 911 for an emergency the first message should be the location of the emergency (including city) and the type of emergency help needed (police, fire, or medical).
  • ﻿﻿Keep text messages brief and concise; using full words.
  • ﻿﻿Stay with your phone, be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker. ﻿﻿
  • Photos, videos, and emojis cannot be sent to 911 at this time.
  • ﻿﻿You cannot include 911 in a group text.
  • ﻿﻿As with all text messages, messages to 911 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all. If you do not receive a text response from 911, try to contact 9-1-1 another way.

Dispatch officials remind the community to not abuse 911, as it is only for emergencies. It is a crime to call or text 911 with a false report. Additionally, they say people who prank text can be located.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

