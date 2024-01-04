Evansville police investigating reported arson on S. Governor Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say they are investigating a reported arson.

Officers say they were called out to the 1300 block of South Governor Street.

A report shows that fire happened around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told police he saw someone on his security camera standing by his garage in a back ally.

Not long after, police say the victim told them his recycling bin was set on fire.

Police say it melted the bin and damaged the siding on his detached garage.

EPD is asking anyone with any information about the incident to give them a call.

