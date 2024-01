MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were called to Dusty Barn Distillery in Posey County.

Officials say Perry Township and Black Township Firefighters were called to help at the fire on Carson School Road in Mt. Vernon.

We were told around 10:40 a.m. Thursday that the fire is out.

Officials say nobody was hurt.

