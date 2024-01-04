Birthday Club
Courthouse square back open in Muhlenberg Co.

Threat closes courthouse square in Muhlenberg Co.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There were several fire, police, county and state officials at the Muhlenberg County Courthouse Thursday morning.

Officials say there was a possible threat, and the area was evacuated.

South Main Street was shut down from Hopkinsville Street to the Main Cross intersection including all side roads.

Officials say no threat was found, and the area is back open.

