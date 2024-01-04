Clouds to Sun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak cold front will usher in cooler temps and northeasterly winds. Stratus clouds early then becoming partly sunny with seasonable in the lower 40s. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.

Friday, mostly cloudy as high temperatures climb into the mid-40s. Friday night, rain likely as lows sink in the mid-30s. Rain may mix with snow, however...no accumulation is expected.

Saturday, cloudy with rain likely during the morning. Mostly cloudy as high temperatures remain in the lower 40s.

