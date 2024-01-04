Agriculture tech company holds first insight meeting of the year in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Agriculture company Beck’s Hybrids held their first “Practical Farm Research” insight meeting of the year tonight in Henderson.

The meeting allowed farmers to see the most recent practices on how to treat fields with chemicals and what to look out for.

Organizers say this will also make sure that farmers make the profitable field they can.

Research lead Brandon Somers tells us it’s important be prepared for any situation.

“You never know what the season is going to bring but we tried to help prepare them for things that you know could potentially happen, we don’t know what those things could be, but we tried to help them face any challenges and do as much pre-work as we can,” he explains.

The people who attended received a booklet with the programs and data available to learn from.

