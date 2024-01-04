4th arrest made in Perry Co. attempted murder
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg woman is now facing charges in an attempted murder that happened in December 2022.
Troopers say 33-year-old Alicia Kellems was booked into the Perry County Jail Wednesday night.
Back in March, three others were arrested.
Dakota Hedinger, Elizabeth Potts, and Jacob Burch are all awaiting trial.
Troopers say they lured the victim to an area and beat him with a baseball bat.
They say the victim had to be flown to an Evansville hospital, and his injuries included a fractured skull and multiple broken bones.
Kellems is now charged with the following:
Aggravated Battery When the Assault Poses a Substantial Risk of Death - Level 3 Felony
Aggravated Battery When the Assault Poses a Substantial Risk of Death (Conspiracy)- Level 3 Felony
Aggravated Battery When the Assault Causes Serious Permanent Disfigurement - Level 3 Felony
Aggravated Battery When the Assault Causes Serious Permanent Disfigurement (Conspiracy) - Level 3 Felony
Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – Level 5 Felony
Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Conspiracy) – Level 5 Felony
Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon – Level 5 Felony
Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon (Conspiracy) – Level 5 Felony
