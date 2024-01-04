4th arrest made in Perry Co. attempted murder

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg woman is now facing charges in an attempted murder that happened in December 2022.

Troopers say 33-year-old Alicia Kellems was booked into the Perry County Jail Wednesday night.

Back in March, three others were arrested.

[ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.]

Dakota Hedinger, Elizabeth Potts, and Jacob Burch are all awaiting trial.

Troopers say they lured the victim to an area and beat him with a baseball bat.

They say the victim had to be flown to an Evansville hospital, and his injuries included a fractured skull and multiple broken bones.

Kellems is now charged with the following:

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Poses a Substantial Risk of Death - Level 3 Felony

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Poses a Substantial Risk of Death (Conspiracy)- Level 3 Felony

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Causes Serious Permanent Disfigurement - Level 3 Felony

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Causes Serious Permanent Disfigurement (Conspiracy) - Level 3 Felony

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – Level 5 Felony

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Conspiracy) – Level 5 Felony

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon – Level 5 Felony

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon (Conspiracy) – Level 5 Felony

Alicia Kellems (Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.