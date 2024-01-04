10-year-old Newburgh Leukemia patient home for Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update we brought you the story of a local company, Mr. Sudsy, decorating a Newburgh family’s home with Christmas lights for free. It was in an effort to bring some Christmas cheer to a family with a little girl with cancer, since they had to be separated as she received treatment in Indianapolis.

You hear the song every year, “There’s no place like home for the holidays.” That’s especially true for the Budde family, who have been separated since mid-October as 10-year-old Brooklyn was treated for leukemia. But now, at least for a time, they’re back together.

The Budde family has a tradition of everyone getting a new ornament leading up to Christmas. In general, they say they’ve been running behind on their holiday traditions this year.

“There are some gifts wrapped under here and you would think, ‘oh okay, wow, she’s on top of it,’” Brooklyn’s mom, Rachel Budde said. “No, sure don’t, those are from my kids to each other. Those are not mine.”

10-year-old Brooklyn Budde went to Indianapolis in mid-October to be treated for leukemia. Her mom was with her during months of treatment, leaving the rest of the family in Newburgh.

They returned in mid-December. Brooklyn says some of her siblings have been especially nice to her since her return.

“And gives me Fruity Pebbles for cereal, so I’m happy about that,” Brooklyn said.

The Budde family says many people stepped up to help provide Christmas cheer and support, including Mr. Sudsy providing their outdoor Christmas lighting.

Even Brooklyn’s little brother Christopher Budde understands the importance of keeping an eye on his older sister.

“They could go back to the hospital, and then that would happen all over again, so it’s kind of like keeping a precious gem safe,” Christopher said.

As they near Christmas, Brooklyn has to return to Indianapolis for chemo, and there is a chance she has to stay there over the holiday if her doctors think it’s for the best. Of course, the Buddes are hopeful that won’t be the case.

“It’s the best gift Santa could have ever given me, is if she’s home,” Rachel said.

A couple days later, Rachel told us that Brooklyn was able to be home for Christmas.

