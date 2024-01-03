Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

1/3 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - Evansville Police officers are looking for a murder suspect.

Officers believe he shot and killed a man on East Riverside Drive early New Year’s Day.

A man in Gibson County started his new year in the back of a cruiser after deputies say he rolled his car over while driving drunk.

We’re getting a new look at the moments a plane collided with another on a runway in Japan.

Students at EVSC are headed back to school!

Students at New Tech Institute are starting the second semester of the year in a new building.

Haley Kerby will join us live just ahead with all of the details.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

1/3 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
