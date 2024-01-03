Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - Evansville Police officers are looking for a murder suspect.
Officers believe he shot and killed a man on East Riverside Drive early New Year’s Day.
A man in Gibson County started his new year in the back of a cruiser after deputies say he rolled his car over while driving drunk.
We’re getting a new look at the moments a plane collided with another on a runway in Japan.
Students at EVSC are headed back to school!
Students at New Tech Institute are starting the second semester of the year in a new building.
