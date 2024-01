EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Wednesday, Vanderburgh County road crews say they are closing a section of north St. Joe Avenue.

They say that closure will be between Mohr Road and Orchard Road for road work.

This area will be closed to all traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Crews say a detour will be in place.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.