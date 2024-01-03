Birthday Club
Swifties, now’s your chance: BFit Gym giving away 2 floor seat tickets to Taylor Swift show(BFit Gym)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’ve been looking forward to seeing Taylor Swift in concert this year, now’s your chance to win tickets to a show.

BFit Gym is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their new east location by giving away two floor seat tickets to Taylor Swift’s show in Indianapolis on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Officials say for a chance to win, both members and non-members can visit BFit East on Saturday, January 6 to enter the contest.

They say the opportunity will begin from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during their Anniversary Open House Celebration.

A release shows the event is free and open to the public.

A winner will be announced Monday, January 8.

