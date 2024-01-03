SCAM ALERT: Henderson Police warning of ‘Google search’ scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is putting a PSA out for all residents warning them of a recent online scam.

According to police, victims used Google search to find a customer service phone number for Chime Financial Services.

Officers say the 800 number which came up in the Google search was a fictitious number and was answered by someone with a foreign accent.

A press release states the person on the other line claimed to be a Chime employee and had the victim download a third-party app called Any Desk.

HPD says when the victim downloaded the app, the person pretending to be a Chime employee took over the victim’s phone and used it to steal money from their bank account.

