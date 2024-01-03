Police looking for new leads on Greenville man who vanished nearly 15 years ago

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police is hoping to uncover new information on the disappearance of Greenville man who went missing more than a decade ago.

On January 10, 2011, police got involved after Scotty Wayne Bryant, 27, hadn’t been seen or heard from since New Year’s Eve.

His last known location was the Drakesboro Community, according to KSP troopers.

Authorities describe him as a white male, 6′4″, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. You can also anonymously give a tip by clicking here.

