Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Police looking for new leads on Greenville man who vanished nearly 15 years ago

Scotty Wayne Bryant
Scotty Wayne Bryant(Kentucky State Police)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police is hoping to uncover new information on the disappearance of Greenville man who went missing more than a decade ago.

On January 10, 2011, police got involved after Scotty Wayne Bryant, 27, hadn’t been seen or heard from since New Year’s Eve.

His last known location was the Drakesboro Community, according to KSP troopers.

Authorities describe him as a white male, 6′4″, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. You can also anonymously give a tip by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Christopher Boyd
Victim identified in deadly Evansville shooting
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
52-year-old Christian Egan
Man arrested after leaving scene of crash that caused serious injuries, police say
Dakota Whitehouse
Rollover crash on New Year’s Eve lands suspected drunk driver in jail

Latest News

Generic alley image
EPD: Owner cited for abandoning sick dog, leaving it to die alone in an alley
Don't drink the tap water
Boil your water! Some Boonville residents warned after water main break
Marvin Boeglin laid to rest
‘Hero for Huntingburg’: Former fire chief laid to rest after serving 42 years
Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by vehicle in Owensboro