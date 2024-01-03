Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by vehicle in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon in Owensboro.

Officer Dylan Evans with the Owensboro Police Department tells us it happened at the intersection of E. Parrish Avenue and Allen Street.

According to police, officers arrived and discovered that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Officer Evans says the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

We’re told Accident Reconstruction Unit is in the area investigating the accident.

