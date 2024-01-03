Birthday Club
New Tech Institute students head back to class in new building

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation are headed back to school.

Students at the New Tech Institute are starting the second semester of the year, but this time in a new building.

The new location for the institute is located off of First Avenue as opposed to their old location in the southern Indiana Career and Tech Center.

Now, they’ll have their own space to learn and create.

At New Tech students learn in a project based and STEM based atmosphere the entire day.

We’re told this new location, which was purchased earlier this year by EVSC has been renovated to include a gym, cafeteria and auditorium fully accessible by the students and staff here.

Principal Chris Gibson said he’s excited to head back to school and he believes his students are too.

School starts later Wednesday morning.

Our 14 News Haley Kerby will be there as students walk through the doors of the new building for the first time.

She will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

