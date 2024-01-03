Birthday Club
New health clinic serving homeless to open in Daniel Pitino Shelter(Audobon Area Community Clinic)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Audubon Area Community Care Clinic has announced they are receiving a three-year grant award over $275,000 from Kentucky Association of Health Plans.

According to a release, the grant will support the opening of a health clinic within the Daniel Pitino Shelter located on Walnut Street in Owensboro, and will reduce the need for transporting individuals offsite to receive medical and behavioral healthcare.

Officials say the funds from KAHP are being used for the renovation of an existing space inside the Daniel Pitino Shelter to create a clinical exam room, a reception and triage area and a space for a therapist and/or a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW).

KAHP is also providing funds to hire a behavioral health staff.

“We are thrilled that Kentucky’s health plans are making such an impactful investment in Owensboro,” said Brandon Harley, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Audubon Area Community Care Clinic. “KAHP is helping us to bring care to one of the most economically disadvantaged areas of the county. We are removing barriers to healthcare such as transportation and the logistics of getting to a medical center.”

The Daniel Pitino Shelter is a homeless shelter that serves single women and families and is the primary soup kitchen for the Daviess County.

AACCC says they place for the new clinic to open sometime in March.

