Multiple crews respond to fire near Mound Ridge Rd. in Henderson Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Spottsville, Basket, and Reed Volunteer Fire Department are on scene of a fully involved trailer fire.

Dispatchers say that call came in for the fire just after 4:30 a.m.

They say the trailer is abandoned and there are no structures around it.

Dispatchers say this is in the 13,000 block of Highway 1078.

That’s near the intersection of Green River Road Number Two and Mound Ridge Road.

Right now, the roads are still open, but be careful about first responders in the area.

