Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Multiple crews respond to fire near Mound Ridge Rd. in Henderson Co.

Multiple crews respond to fire near Mound Ridge Rd. in Henderson Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Spottsville, Basket, and Reed Volunteer Fire Department are on scene of a fully involved trailer fire.

Dispatchers say that call came in for the fire just after 4:30 a.m.

They say the trailer is abandoned and there are no structures around it.

Dispatchers say this is in the 13,000 block of Highway 1078.

That’s near the intersection of Green River Road Number Two and Mound Ridge Road.

Right now, the roads are still open, but be careful about first responders in the area.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Christopher Boyd
Victim identified in deadly Evansville shooting
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
52-year-old Christian Egan
Man arrested after leaving scene of crash that caused serious injuries, police say
Dakota Whitehouse
Rollover crash on New Year’s Eve lands suspected drunk driver in jail

Latest News

New Tech Institute students head back to class in new building
New Tech Institute students head back to class in new building
1/3 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
New Tech Institute students head back to class in new building
New Tech Institute students head back to class in new building
1/3 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
1/3 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines