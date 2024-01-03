Birthday Club
Milder temps, rainy weekend ahead

Bigger storm system possible next week
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A break in the cloudy skies allowed sunshine on  Wednesday and temperatures rose into the middle 40s.   Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows back down in the mid 20s Thursday morning.  Highs will reach the mid 40s again on Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies.  A winter storm system will dig down along the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday.   Southerly winds will bring moisture into the Tri-State, and rain is likely from late Friday through Saturday.  Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch seem reasonable with this system.   Some snow may mix in, but no accumulations expected.  A much more powerful storm is shaping up in the models for early next week.  Strong low pressure may track over the Tri-State and create very windy conditions Monday-Tuesday.   With temperatures in the 50s, we will see rain, possibly heavy on the front of the system, with a chance for snow as it departs Tuesday-Wednesday.   Definitely something to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Victim identified in deadly Evansville shooting
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Man arrested after leaving scene of crash that caused serious injuries, police say
Rollover crash on New Year’s Eve lands suspected drunk driver in jail

