Man accused of burglarizing couple as they moved out of apartment

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after police say he stole items from an apartment while people were moving out.

William Andrews is facing charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, theft and criminal trespass.

A Mount Vernon woman says she and her husband were moving out of their apartment.

When they went back for their items, she says many of their belongings had been taken and drawers were emptied and gone through.

The woman says other than her husband, only apartment maintenance had access to the apartment.

According to police, Andrews was hired as maintenance by a temp agency.

Andrews was booked into the Posey County Jail.

