Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Man accused of burglarizing couple as they moved out of apartment

Man accused of burglarizing couple as they moved out of apartment
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after police say he stole items from an apartment while people were moving out.

William Andrews is facing charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, theft and criminal trespass.

A Mount Vernon woman says she and her husband were moving out of their apartment.

When they went back for their items, she says many of their belongings had been taken and drawers were emptied and gone through.

The woman says other than her husband, only apartment maintenance had access to the apartment.

According to police, Andrews was hired as maintenance by a temp agency.

Andrews was booked into the Posey County Jail.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Christopher Boyd
Victim identified in deadly Evansville shooting
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Castle Marching Knights prepares to perform in 135th Rose Parade Monday
Castle Marching Knights performs in 135th Rose Parade
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dispatch confirms U.S. 41 closed due to crash
U.S. Hwy. 41 South back open after early morning crash briefly shuts down lanes
Stephanie Terry sworn-in as 35th Mayor of Evansville
“It gives hope, it gives inspiration:” Stephanie Terry sworn-in as 35th Mayor of Evansville

Latest News

Innabelle Ray
Happy Birthday! Ascension St. Vincent Evansville welcomes first baby of 2024
Evansville non-profit exploring ways to reach more people for free food giveaways
Evansville non-profit exploring ways to reach more people for free food giveaways
Local party leaders already looking ahead to fall elections
Local party leaders already looking ahead to fall elections
The new year is a time of change for many elected officials as many are being sworn in. Not...
Boonville mayor has big plans for third term in office