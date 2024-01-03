Birthday Club
Local party leaders already looking ahead to fall elections

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Even as new officials settle into office, local party leaders are already looking ahead towards this fall’s elections.

14 News is talking to both Republican and Democrat leaders about what we could expect to see this November.

This year is a big one as far as elections go.

Not only do we have the president on the ballot, in Indiana we have a governor, a senator’s race as well.

In Vanderburgh County, a number of county positions are also open.

The 2023 elections showed a decided local victory of Democrats who took all but one city council seats.

Now, Vanderburgh County Democrats Chair Cheryl Shultz says they’re hoping to capitalize on that energy.

She says they’ve already had a surge of volunteers at new Mayor Stephanie Terry’s inauguration come forward to offer their help.

We also sat down with Vanderburgh County GOP chair Mike Duckworth. He says last year’s city elections should be no indicator as to republicans success in the coming election.

Duckworth tells us they’re still searching for candidates to run.

Both Cheryl and Duckworth stressed the importance of getting registered to vote.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

