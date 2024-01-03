‘Hero for Huntingburg’: Former fire chief laid to rest after serving 42 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Marvin Boeglin, also known by many as the “Hero for the City of Huntingburg”, passed away on December 30 and was laid to rest Wednesday.

Boeglin served in the Air Force and was a member of the Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department for 42 years, according to people who knew him.

The fire department says he served as Chief for 14 of those years and was very active in the local community.

Along with his time as a firefighter, Boeglin was elected as city councilman-at-large for several terms.

Pictures shared online show the fire department raising a massive American Flag in his honor.

