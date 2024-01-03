Birthday Club
Happy Birthday! Ascension St. Vincent Evansville welcomes first baby of 2024

Innabelle Ray
Innabelle Ray(Ascension St. Vincent Evansville)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville is welcoming its first baby of the new year.

Hospital staff say they are proud to introduce Innabelle Ray, who was born on January 1, 2024, at 4:40 p.m.

According to a St. Vincent spokesperson, she weighs 7 pounds 10 ounces and is 20 inches tall.

“Her first name is after her grandmother, and her middle name is after her grandfather,” they tell us. “Mom and Dad and big sister Scarlett are so happy to welcome her to the family.”

Ascension St. Vincent hospitals across Indiana deliver thousands of babies every year.

Innabelle Ray
