Evansville non-profit exploring ways to reach more people for free food giveaways

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cranberry sauce and limes were all that remained only half an hour after Young and Established in Evansville announced they were having another free food giveaway on Tuesday.

After getting the call from Walmart that the food was available, Y&E Director Courtney Johnson says he quickly left work where he and his team set up the tables and sent it out on social media.

It took no time for a line to appear, wrapping around their parking lot and leaving nearly every bit of food gone.

It’s something Johnson says they’re used to seeing.

It’s first come, first serve, and it can happen pretty much whenever.

“We got a call from Walmart, and we’ve partnered with them several times over the just two, three months, and we’re just giving out a bunch of good food,” says Johnson.

With every free food event they hold though, he says the crowd continues to grow, and so they’ve got a new plan to make sure those in need know what’s going on: an app. Johnson and his team went through the line today getting names and numbers - once the app is created and running, the idea is to send out an alert when food is available for them to host another event.

“When we put it on Facebook of course we get a lot of shares. A lot of people are tagging individuals to let them know, but I feel like a lot of people are still missing out,” explains Johnson, “we’re gonna get individual’s phone numbers and it’ll be a text sent out as soon as we get all these donations. They’ll get it in real time.”

If you or somebody you know weren’t at the event today but would like to be notified for future events, Johnson says it’s all still a work in progress and you’ll have other chances to get involved.

“What we’re looking to do is actually host another one, but then also maybe create something on our website where people can fill out that information so it goes directly to the app,” he says.

Johnson says they hope to have the app up and running as soon as next week.

