Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry announces plan for first 100 days in office

Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry announcing plan for first 100 days in office
Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry announcing plan for first 100 days in office
By Monica Watkins and Jordan Yaney
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry has announced her plan for the first 100 days of her administration.

That meeting took place Wednesday morning at the mayor’s office.

“It was important, and is important to me that the people in Evansville have a say in the future of their city,” said Terry.

The mayor’s overall goals for her 100-day roadmap are to:

  • Build a strong team of collaborative, creative city leaders and create a culture of transparency, accountability, and accessibility.
  • Build support with local, state and federal government leaders and key business leaders to address neighborhood and economic development.
  • Continue to intentionally engage the community to strengthen public trust and confidence and build a Team Evansville approach to city success.
  • Begin to address critical issues in the city including public safety, infrastructure improvement, and neighborhood revitalization.

Our 14 News Jordan Yaney was at the meeting, and will be bringing an update to this story later today.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Christopher Boyd
Victim identified in deadly Evansville shooting
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
52-year-old Christian Egan
Man arrested after leaving scene of crash that caused serious injuries, police say
Dakota Whitehouse
Rollover crash on New Year’s Eve lands suspected drunk driver in jail

Latest News

Swifties, now’s your chance: BFit Gym giving away 2 floor seat tickets to Taylor Swift show
Swifties, now’s your chance: BFit Gym giving away 2 floor seat tickets to Taylor Swift show
Daviess County Auto Department closed to prep for new system, training
Daviess County Auto Department closed to prep for new system, training
Multiple crews respond to fire near Mound Ridge Rd. in Henderson Co.
Multiple crews respond to fire near Mound Ridge Rd. in Henderson Co.
New Tech Institute students head back to class in new building
New Tech Institute students head back to class in new building