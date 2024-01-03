Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry announces plan for first 100 days in office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry has announced her plan for the first 100 days of her administration.

That meeting took place Wednesday morning at the mayor’s office.

“It was important, and is important to me that the people in Evansville have a say in the future of their city,” said Terry.

The mayor’s overall goals for her 100-day roadmap are to:

Build a strong team of collaborative, creative city leaders and create a culture of transparency, accountability, and accessibility.

Build support with local, state and federal government leaders and key business leaders to address neighborhood and economic development.

Continue to intentionally engage the community to strengthen public trust and confidence and build a Team Evansville approach to city success.

Begin to address critical issues in the city including public safety, infrastructure improvement, and neighborhood revitalization.

Our 14 News Jordan Yaney was at the meeting, and will be bringing an update to this story later today.

