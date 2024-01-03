EPD: Owner cited for abandoning sick dog, leaving it to die alone in an alley

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet owner was cited by police after officers found a dead dog in an alley behind the 1300 block of Culver Drive.

That’s according to the Evansville Police Department, who said the dog was inside a crate and had been dead for a couple days.

Animal Control told officers it appeared the dog had passed away from canine parvovirus, a highly contagious viral disease that usually affects puppies.

A neighbor spoke with police and told them that someone living at one of the apartments nearby had been moving things out earlier and could have put the dog in the alley.

According to a police report, officers found and spoke with a man who claimed the deceased dog, Lola, was his.

The man reportedly told police Lola started losing weight and refused to eat around a week and a half ago.

Police say the man Googled symptoms and figured she had canine parvovirus, but told officers he could not afford to take her to a veterinarian.

The police report states the owner did not know what to do with Lola after putting her in the alley. He was cited and released by EPD officers.

