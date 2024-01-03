Birthday Club
Daviess County Auto Department closed to prep for new system, training
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Auto Department at the Daviess County Clerk’s Office says they will be closed until January 11, 2024.

According to a release, all vehicle services are suspended, including registration renewals, titling, transfers and license plate issuance.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they are migrating to a new automated vehicle information system.

They say the closure will allow for the transfer of records and staff training on the new database.

A release shows the Election Office and Recording Department will remain open for voter registration, passports, and marriage license requests.

