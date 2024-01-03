Daviess County Auto Department closed to prep for new system, training
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Auto Department at the Daviess County Clerk’s Office says they will be closed until January 11, 2024.
According to a release, all vehicle services are suspended, including registration renewals, titling, transfers and license plate issuance.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they are migrating to a new automated vehicle information system.
They say the closure will allow for the transfer of records and staff training on the new database.
A release shows the Election Office and Recording Department will remain open for voter registration, passports, and marriage license requests.
Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.