Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

David Ragland receives Ben Jobe award mid-season honors

David Ragland
David Ragland(WFIE)
By Max Parker
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Head Coach David Ragland of the University of Evansville Men’s Basketball Team has been announced as the recipient of the Ben Jobe award mid-season coaching honors.

“This is completely a team award. A person is only as good as the people around them,” Ragland exclaimed.  “I am thankful to have a talented, hard-working, connected and available staff. We mentor a group of self-starters that show up and work extremely hard to be the best version of themselves daily.”

The second-year head coach has the Aces sitting at 10-3 entering 2024, which is the program’s best start to a season in almost 60 years. Hear more from Coach Ragland later this week on the honor.

For the official release on the honor visit benjobeaward.com.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Christopher Boyd
Victim identified in deadly Evansville shooting
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
52-year-old Christian Egan
Man arrested after leaving scene of crash that caused serious injuries, police say
Dakota Whitehouse
Rollover crash on New Year’s Eve lands suspected drunk driver in jail

Latest News

Harrison takes on Mater Dei
Harrison takes on Mater Dei
Reitz Panthers go head-to-head with Jasper Wildcats
Reitz Panthers go head-to-head with Jasper Wildcats
Reitz Panthers go head-to-head with Jasper Wildcats
Reitz Panthers go head-to-head with Jasper Wildcats
Harrison takes on Mater Dei
Harrison takes on Mater Dei