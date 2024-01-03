David Ragland receives Ben Jobe award mid-season honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Head Coach David Ragland of the University of Evansville Men’s Basketball Team has been announced as the recipient of the Ben Jobe award mid-season coaching honors.

“This is completely a team award. A person is only as good as the people around them,” Ragland exclaimed. “I am thankful to have a talented, hard-working, connected and available staff. We mentor a group of self-starters that show up and work extremely hard to be the best version of themselves daily.”

The second-year head coach has the Aces sitting at 10-3 entering 2024, which is the program’s best start to a season in almost 60 years. Hear more from Coach Ragland later this week on the honor.

For the official release on the honor visit benjobeaward.com.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.