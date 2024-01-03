Castle Marching Knights return after Rose Parade trip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a week of adventures, the Castle High School marching band is now back home. This meant a big morning for the families of the band members who hadn’t seen each other for a week.

For the past several days, the Castle Marching Knights have been performing, sight-seeing and having all kinds of adventures in California. Now they are finally back home. Despite how happy they may be to be home, their parents and chaperones are perhaps more so.

It was a big morning at Castle High School, as a crowd of family and friends gathered to welcome home the Marching Knights.

It was a week since the band left, and the crowd was eager to welcome them home.

“I’m very happy to have him back,” said parent Stephanie Conn. “I don’t know if he was ready to come back though.”

The parents who traveled as chaperones experienced a range of emotions as the trip finally came to an end.

“It has been absolutely amazing, the trip of a lifetime,” said head chaperone and parent to a band member Amy Van Zandt. “It will never ever happen again this way.”

“I just want to get them home and hug them and tuck them into bed so they can catch up on some sleep,” said chaperone and parent to two band members Sara Painter.

The chaperones say it was difficult at times to wrangle over 200 teenagers, and the experience, however great, left them a bit worn out.

“I am just so glad that we got back on this parking lot and all the kids were here and had such a wonderful time,” said Van Zandt. “My other kids are in school and my husband’s at work so I’m just looking forward to the few hours at home that I can take a nap before everybody gets back and wants dinner.”

The parents say the trip came at a special time for a senior class which had to take a unique route through their school years.

“His freshman year was the year back after COVID, so they didn’t really have a normal year, so this was great for those seniors to have something special,” said Conn.

With the adventure behind them, parents say they’re grateful their kids could not only go on the trip, but also be a Marching Knight.

“I just love that they got to have this experience, and I would just hope that they make music part of their lives throughout their entire lives,” said chaperone and parent to two band members Scott Painter.

“The things that the band has given us, beyond just the excitement of the trip, has just been immeasurable,” said Van Zandt. “So that has just been the best thing that we’ve ever done.”

Despite all the band’s recent successes and achievements, the next thing on the horizon for them is just getting back to school.

