Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost early this morning under clear skies. Temps sinking into the mid to upper 20s. Partly to mostly sunny as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Tonight, partly cloudy as lows sink into the mid-20s.

Thursday, mostly sunny skies with seasonable high temperatures in the lower to mid-40s. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.

Friday, mostly cloudy as high temperatures remain in the mid-40s. Friday night, rain developing late as lows sink in the mid-30s. Rain may mix with snow.

