Boil your water! Some Boonville residents warned after water main break

Don't drink the tap water
Don't drink the tap water(WGEM)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some community members in Boonville are being cautioned to not drink or use their tap water without boiling it first.

The city says they are issuing a precautionary boil advisory for those on SR 62 E., in the general area north of Rockport Road and south of Degonia Road.

“While the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, The City of Boonville is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using,” says a city spokesperson in a news release.

14 News will keep you updated on-air and online for when the boil advisory is lifted.

