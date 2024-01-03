Big changes coming for an Evansville Neighborhood Association

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big changes are happening for an Evansville Neighborhood Association.

During their first meeting of the year, they went over the recent events in the neighborhood like new neighbors as well as crime statistics.

The big change at the meeting came when the president of the University South Neighborhood Association announced that he’s stepping down. The meeting then shifted to new leadership needs for 2024.

“Neighborhood Associations are all about neighbors getting together, solving problems and doing things cooperatively and really enjoy working with the neighbors and being more or less a leader for the last couple of years,” says Mitch Luman, President of University South Neighborhood Association. “If you’re not involved in the Neighborhood Association, it’s a good time to get involved in 2024.”

Elections will be at their next meeting on March 5.

